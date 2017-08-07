Chris Pratt & Anna Faris: Why They Couldn’t Make Their Love & Careers ‘Co-Exist’

It’s the breakup that no one saw coming, and HollywoodLife.com has learned the real reason Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split. Although they tried, ‘egos came into play’ and one of them drastically changed…

Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, had the ultimate Hollywood romance, or so we thought. But, it was actually the pressures of Hollywood that drove them apart. As Chris’ career flourished, their relationship was put to the test. Chris is not the person he was back in 2007, when he and Anna first locked eyes on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. “It pretty much came down to his massive career success, that came out of nowhere, not only for the world but for him; that is the culprit for the break up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014, Chris’ fame and his career opportunities skyrocketed. And, the drastic change in his career, was also accompanied by a drastic change within himself. “Now, he is working all the time, and it just strained their relationship,” our source says. When it came down to it, “Anna and Chris thought they could make it work, but he is now an A-lister. And, as sad as it sounds, they couldn’t make the relationship and his career co-exist.”

In the midst of attempting to fix their marriage, it got to a point where it was too late. “Things changed, egos came into play and being a superstar basically ruined what was once a great relationship. He has always wanted to have the career he now has and unfortunately, his marriage paid the price. Chris just couldn’t make both work, and the career trajectory ultimately won the battle.” So sad.

On August 6, 2017, Anna and Chris nearly broke the internet when they announced their separation after eight years of marriage, via Facebook. While the pair cultivated a joint message, which explained that they will continue to amicably co-parent their 4-year-old son, Jack, fans are still sniffing around for a hidden scandal. Why? — Well, Anna and Chris seemed to have it all; success, love humor and that “happily ever after” romance. However, things were clearly much different behind closed doors.

Let us remind you that Anna and Chris were the subject of split rumors in July 2015, when tabloids reported that their marriage was on the rocks. Reports claimed that Anna was jealous of Chris’ on-screen romance with Jennifer Lawrence, 26, in Passengers, and their off-screen chemistry. While those particular rumors died down, we’re hoping that they didn’t contribute to their split.

Like we previously told you, Anna and Chris met on the set of their joint comedy, Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. And, although there were instant sparks, Anna was married to her then husband, Ben Indra. After she began filming with Chris, Anna filed for divorce from Ben just two months later, that April. And, that’s when Chris made his move. He and Anna married in 2009.

