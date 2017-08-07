‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Live Blog: Who Is Rachel Engaged To?

Rachel Lindsay’s big night is here. ‘The Bachelorette’ star joined Chris Harrison live to watch the finale with America — but who did she chose? Follow along with our live blog!

Usually, the star of the show joins Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose. This time around, Rachel Lindsay, 32, came out in the beginning to watch with Chris and the rest of America. So, she took us through those final days, picking up where we left off: Peter Kraus, 31, telling Rachel he’s not sure he can propose. There was a brief back and forth, but ultimately, they both knew they needed more time to have private conversations and try to grow their relationship. She and Peter were all smiles in the morning, but she did actually reveal to Chris that she was very close to sending Peter home before the suites.

And then there was Bryan Abasolo, 37. Naturally, they connected right away during their one-on-one, but he noticed she was preoccupied. Being the extremely smooth operator he is, and really knowing Rachel the best, he told her at dinner he could tell something was going on. She actually really appreciated that he could read her, and that he seemed genuinely concerned. Of course, they two headed to the overnight date.

“I went in there with a list — I had questions I wanted to ask, concerns that my family had had. You know, in true lawyer fashion, I was asking about health insurance and credit scores,” Rachel told Chris after the last date.

And Then There Were 2

So, who would go home first? She admitted to the guys that she wanted a proposal in the end — she wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. However, she didn’t send Peter home. Instead, Eric Bigger was sent home. She was honest with him though, telling him she did love him but wasn’t in love with him. That’s like hearing your parents say they’re not mad, they’re disappointing — it hurts, right? Well she came face-to-face with him during the live viewing and once again, he proved he could not be classier. Also, break up looks good on him.

