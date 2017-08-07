Yung Mazi: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Was Shot Dead In Atlanta

After rapper, Yung Mazi was shot and killed in Atlanta August 6, fans took to social media to express their condolences. And, his tragic death has shaken the rapper community as a whole. Here’s everything to know about Yung Mazi.

Fans are mourning the death of up-and-coming rapper, Yung Mazi, who was shot dead outside of pizza restaurant in Atlanta’s Kirkwood community, August 6. Around 8:55 PM, police discovered that a man, believed to be the young rapper, was shot multiple times. Although police have not officially identified Yung Mazi as the victim in the deadly shooting, they did reveal that “the victim was targeted.” Now, devastated fans are flooding social media with touching tributes. And, there are even individuals who are just hearing of Yung Mazi’s presence in the rap world. So, here’s everything we know about him.

1. This wasn’t the first time Yung Mazi was shot. He has admitted to being shot 10 times in the past; having taken bullets to the head, arm, chest and legs. Mazi once described being shot as painful, and “it burns.” He even said that he “got used to” getting shot because he’s the type of person who “likes pain.” Mazi admitted that the toughest bullet he had ever taken was to the left side of his head. He even said that complications from that particular hit, still affected him long after. After being shot in the head, Mazi said he had to learn how to walk, talk, and do simple things that his little daughters even knew. [Watch his full interview with DJ Smallz, below].

2. He was a father. Yung Mazi left behind two young daughters, according to his Instagram page. He posted a ton of photos with his girls on social media, and they adored him. His oldest daughter, “Chlo” once wrote him a heartfelt text message with 10 reasons why she loved him. She mentioned how Yung Mazi was always there for his kids, put them first, and gave great advice.

3. Yung Mazi was a rapper. He belonged to the Bread Winners’ Association, a record label created and operated by rapper, Kevin Gates, 31. Mazi even named a mixtape of his, “Physical Therapy”. After he was once shot, Mazi came up with the name because he was undergoing intense physical therapy at the time and was wheelchair bound.

4. He has admitted that he knew why he kept getting shot. When asked, “Why does Yung Mazi keep getting shot?”, he told DJ Smallz that it had to do with the person he is and the fact that he had a lot of diamonds. “Man, because look at me. I’m a real dude,” he explained. “People don’t always like the real dude for some reason. That’s cool. I’m not hating. I’m not mad, honestly… I might walk around with a quarter million dollars worth of jewelry on.”

5. Yung Mazi’s admitted to doing drugs. The rapper confessed to having a horrible experience with Xanax during an interview in 2016. He admitted that he once fell asleep at a red light with two guns in his lap after he took 12 Xanax. “By the time I was up, the police had the guns, me in handcuffs… It was a horror story. It was real,” he told DJ Smallz. “I will never do Xanax again because they are the devil. The withdrawal that I had to go through in jail, that sh-t hurt my bones. Everything.”

