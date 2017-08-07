Chloe Ayling: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous Model, 20, Who Was Kidnapped

Chloe Ayling has lived through quite a horrifying story — she was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men, drugged, and a stuffed into a suitcase. She was let go after six days and one man has been arrested, but how much do we know about Chloe?

“I’ve been through a terrifying experience,” Chloe Ayling told The Sun in a new interview, after the news came out that she was the woman kidnapped. She was allegedly assaulted by two men, and brought to a home in Turin. From there, police claim she was handcuffed to a drawer for six days; she was told she’d be auctioned off if her agent did not pay a ransom. “I’ve feared for my life, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour. I’m incredibly grateful to the Italian and UK authorities for all they have done to secure my safe release. I have just arrived home after four weeks and haven’t had time to collect my thoughts. I am not at liberty to say anything further until I have been debriefed by the UK police.”

Here’s what we know about Chloe:

One of her kidnappers was arrested.

Lukasz Herba, 30, allegedly dropped off Chloe and is being investigated for the kidnapping, drugging, and attempt to sell her online. An alleged advertisement for Chloe was published by The Guardian reading, “Girls can be transported globally, we have contractors for that, for a price … EU delivery is free, might take time dependent (sic) on current location and drop-off point.” Police claim he was part of an illegal human trafficking organization called the “Black Death Group.”

She’s a successful model.

If you take a look through her Instagram account, you’ll see that the stunning woman has done a great deal of modeling through her life.

She’s posed topless for multiple shoots.

Identifying herself as an “international model,” you can look through her Twitter account to see multiple photo shoots.

She’s a mother.

Chloe was reportedly let go by the kidnappers after they found out she was a young mother of a boy, 1.

She has a very positive mindset.



Our thoughts are with Chloe during this time.