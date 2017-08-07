Crop Over Festival: 5 Things To Know About The Epic Star-Studded Event In Barbados

Rihanna has been turning it up at Crop Over festival all weekend in her native Barbados, and it looks like a total blast. Here are 5 things to know about the major cultural fest!

Here’s everything you need to know about Crop Over, a super fun traditional harvest festival that happens in Barbados every summer over several months. BRB, booking a plane ticket to the Caribbean!

1. Crop Over started in 1687.

The festival originally signified the end of the sugar cane crop harvest, which was once dominant in Barbados. Today, it’s basically one huge party — akin to Carnival in Brazil — with music and entertainment, a party carnival and a parade. It’s now Barbado’s largest national festival.

2. The festival happens over several months.

The season starts in July (though some activities start as early as May) and ends in early August with the big Grand Kadooment Day finale parade. Costumes are encouraged, and people definitely go all out — looking at you, Rihanna!

3. Kadooment Day is actually a public holiday in Barbados.

It occurs the first Monday in August each year, so Kadooment Day 2017 is today, Aug. 7.

4. Rihanna attends the hometown fest almost every year.

She was spotted at the event in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, and you can click through the gallery, attached, to see all of her wild looks from this year! Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and model Chanel Iman also often attend.

5. Calypso and soca music competitions play a huge part.

Calypsonians and comedians perform in organized Calypso Tents all over the island, and you can hear the music everywhere! Tent performers then compete for the ultimate Calypso Monarch Award.

You can learn more about Crop Over here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Crop Over sounds fun? Tell us if you’ve ever been!