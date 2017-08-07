Partial Lunar Eclipse: 5 Things To Know About Astronomical Phenomenon

The world is getting treated to a partial lunar eclipse on August 7, just two weeks before the rare solar eclipse. Learn more about the lunar event, and how you can watch in person, here!

1. It will only be visible in the Eastern Hemisphere

Unfortunately you can’t see the August 7 lunar eclipse in person in North America (more on how to watch below). The eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, peaking around 2:20pm ET until about 3:30pm ET. This is the third of four lunar eclipses in 2017. The next is a major astronomical event, hitting two weeks later.

2. When to watch

The lunar eclipse started around 11:45am ET, about dusk in the Eastern hemisphere. Viewers can watch the eclipse ascend higher into the sky and partially eclipse step by step. But the main event won’t occur until around 2:20pm ET. Go on, grab your telescope if you’re one of the lucky few in that region! It’s time to get to watching.

3. How to watch

As noted above, you can watch in person in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. But if you’re stuck at home, there are a few ways to access the awesome lunar event. SLOOH is showing angles of the eclipse from Asia, Africa, and Australia. The Virtual Telescope Project will webcast the moon rising over Rome, starting at 2:50pm ET. You can check out both of the webcasts on HollywoodLife.com!

4. The partial lunar eclipse enables the August 21 solar eclipse

Astronomy buffs are anxiously awaiting the solar eclipse that’s passing over the United States on August 21. As it turns out, that event wouldn’t be possible without this partial eclipse. “Every total solar eclipse brings with it a lunar eclipse either two weeks before or after,” SLOOH astronomer Paul Cox said in a statement. “While it may not be as dramatic, it’s a wonderful opportunity to build understanding of eclipses, in anticipation of the big one to follow.”

5. This is why the United States can’t see the partial lunar eclipse

Well, it’s simple. The eclipse is occurring during what’s daylight for North America. Bummer. This part of the world is turned away from the moon, while places like Asia, Indonesia, and Australia will face the moon. While we’re sitting in daylight, they’re at after midnight on Tuesday.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch the partial lunar eclipse? Let us know!