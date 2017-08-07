‘Game Of Thrones’: Here’s Where You’ve Heard ‘Chaos Is A Ladder’ Before

Bran definitely spooked Littlefinger on the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ when he mentioned these four words: ‘chaos is a ladder.’ Why is this quote so significant? Well, you’ve heard it before, and not from Bran!

Littlefinger had a little chat with Bran on the Aug. 6 episode of Game of Thrones, and things got weird. “I imagine you’ve seen things most men wouldn’t believe,” Littlefinger said to Bran. “To go through all of that and make your way home again only to find such chaos in the world, I can hardly imagine…” Bran interrupted Littlefinger with this mighty quote, “Chaos is a ladder.”

The look on Littlefinger’s face when Bran said those four words is pure shock. Why? That’s not the first time “chaos is a ladder” has been uttered on Game of Thrones. Bran was actually quoting something Littlefinger said way back in season three. To top it all off, Bran wasn’t in that scene. As the new Three-Eyed Raven, Bran has learned and remembered a lot. This is totally Bran’s subtle way of letting Littlefinger know that he has his number.

“Chaos isn’t a pit,” Littlefinger said to Varys, back when he was serving Joffrey. “Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some, are given a chance to climb. They refuse, they cling to the realm or the gods or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is.”

Basically, Littlefinger needs to watch out. What else does Bran know about Littlefinger? Littlefinger is probably going to regret handing over that Valyrian steel dagger to the Starks. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

