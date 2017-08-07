Usher’s Herpes Lawsuit: 2 Women Suing After Alleged Vaginal Sex, 1 Man After Alleged Oral

Shocking new details from the lawsuit against Usher, in which 3 people (2 women and a MAN) claim they had sex with him and were unknowingly exposed to herpes, have been revealed and we’re shook. After reading, it’s likely you’ll feel the same.

According to a lawsuit filed by three different plaintiffs on Monday, Aug. 7, Usher, 38, allegedly had vaginal sex with two women and oral sex with a man, all of whom are suing him for failing to disclose he has genital herpes before hooking up. These shocking new details were first reported by TMZ, but they can also be found in the new court docs. These three individuals claim they had sex with Usher “because [he] was a revered celebrity in their eyes who they believed could be loved and trusted” — this, according to the lawsuit. The suit also claims Usher never told them about his alleged STD diagnosis, which is based on a report claiming the singer is carrying herpes and settled a lawsuit for $1.1 million in 2012.

The lawsuit further claims the two women, as well as the unidentified man, have “suffered severe emotional distress, depression and anxiety. They have also experienced embarrassment, shame, anxiety and revulsion,” due to allegedly having sex with Usher, who exposed them to his reported disease. One of the plaintiffs, Quantasia Sharpton (the only one to reveal her name), held a news conference with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, earlier today and said Usher picked her out of a crowd during a concert before having sex with her. It’s not clear when or where each of the other plaintiffs allegedly had sex with the singer, but one of them has reportedly tested positive for herpes.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are asking for punitive damages, and they’d like Usher to publicly reveal his alleged herpes diagnosis.

