‘The Bachelorette’ Season Finale — See Pics Of Rachel & Her Final 3

Who will Rachel Lindsay chose — Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus or Eric Bigger? Click through for a full gallery of tons of pics from the finale.

It all comes down to this. Rachel Lindsay, 32, will finally choose her man and get engaged on the August 7 Bachelorette finale. So, who will she end up with? Will it be Eric Bigger, 29, Peter Kraus, 31, or Bryan Abasolo, 37? They all have Rachel head over heels — and it could be any one of them! You can click through our gallery here, which we’ll be updating throughout the entire episode.

Bryan was the first to kiss Rachel on night one and she admitted she was smitten; Peter received the first impression rose from Rachel; and Eric has fought his way through an uncomfortable three-on-one date and some house drama, but has continuously kept Rachel’s attention. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Rachel after she revealed that she was engaged, and she told us when you know, you just know.

“I kept saying that the person I’m supposed to be with — I’ll just feel it,” Rachel told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It’s some unexplained, x-factor emotion that we have between the two of us that just stood out. Like I can’t name it.” She added that while some other Bachelor couples haven’t worked out, she’s confident that hers will. “I think that’s really unfortunate, but I don’t really compare myself to them because I’m not them. I’m different and my fiancé is different and we’re going to have a different relationship. I think we’ll be great,” she said.

Of course another thing that multiple Bachelor couples have done is have a TV wedding — something she’s not ruling out. “I’m open to anything. I’m not really thinking about the wedding, [though],” she said. “I’m trying to make the engagement work first. I’m just looking forward to being public with my fiancé and us getting to cultivate the relationship together.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for?