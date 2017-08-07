‘Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Lindsay’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring Is Revealed

It’s all come down to this! After months of searching for her soul mate, Rachel has found him! See her stunning Neil Lane engagement ring below, and read how big it really is!

It looks like Rachel Lindsay has finally found her perfect guy after being The Bachelorette and based on the photo Jimmy Kimmel shared ahead of the show’s Aug. 7 finale, he definitely proposed! In the photo, posted to Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Instagram, we see Rachel crouching down, showing off her gorgeous ring while holding the leg of her mystery fiance. We can’t see the lucky guy, but we get a sneak peek at her gorgeous rock! Just like other bachelorette’s before her, Rachel sat down with celeb jeweler Neil Lane and picked out some favorites. Then, her groom-to-be picked the stunner! Wow, it is so beautiful!

HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to a source close to Rachel, who told us the ring is almost 3.5 carats! “It’s over 3 carats — it’s super, super big.” The source added, “It’s a diamond ring with a platinum band — it’s expensive! It was designed by Neil.” We love looking back at all the rings from past seasons, but our source tells us Rachel’s ring, “is bigger than ones in the past. It looks gigantic. This one really stands out. It’s a great quality, too.”

This ring is insanely beautiful! We are so thrilled that Rachel found her prince charming and even more jealous of this amazing rock! She really deserves all the happiness in the world. She must be on cloud nine now that she can declare her love for her chosen one and start wearing this amazing engagement ring in public! We can’t wait to see who Rachel chose to give her this lovely ring when The Bachelorette finale airs tonight, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and then see the couple talk about their love on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. ET!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Rachel’s engagement ring?