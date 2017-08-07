‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Tells Runner Up She Loves Him In Devastating Break Up

Rachel Lindsay had to choose between Bryan Abasolo and Peter Kraus on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, but a last second twist changed everything. Both Rachel and [SPOILER] were left heartbroken and in tears.

Peter Kraus continued to question his future with Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette finale, and it cost him. He wasn’t sure if he was ready to propose to Rachel. “I don’t feel that I’m ready to ask you to marry me tomorrow, but I don’t want to stop being with you,” he said, leaving Rachel in tears. He admitted that he was willing to propose since that’s what she wanted, but she didn’t want him to do that. At that point, Rachel knew that she had to dump him. They weren’t in the same place.

They shared one final kiss, and both Rachel and Peter couldn’t stop crying. They said “I love you” to each other, but it wasn’t enough. “I can’t say goodbye,” Rachel said through tears. He replied, “Take a chance.” Rachel couldn’t put her heart on the line like that. “It’s not going to change your mind, you’re just going to feel pressure to do it.” And that’s the end of Rachel and Peter’s love story.

After a close call in the next to the last rose ceremony, he was determined to get to a place where he wanted to propose to Rachel. “I’m not ready to lose her,” Peter said before his final one-on-one with Rachel. Well, his hesitation cost him. On their last date before the final rose ceremony, Rachel and Peter explored a beautiful monastery in Spain. He confessed that he was feeling “insecure” and “unsure” about where he was at with Rachel leading up to the finale. Unlike Bryan, Peter struggled to voice his feelings for Rachel. He said he had “developed feelings of love” for Rachel, but he wouldn’t come right out and say he was head over heels. Peter told Rachel that he could see a future with her, but he wanted to be sure he was making the right decision with her. He doesn’t fear marriage, he just doesn’t want multiple marriages. His uncertainty is what led to the downfall of his relationship with Rachel.

