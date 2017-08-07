‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel’s Officially Engaged — See The Couple’s Hottest Moments

Rachel Lindsay has found the love of her life! Our beloved Bachelorette accepted [SPOILER]’s romantic proposal on the Aug. 7 finale. Take a look at Rachel and her fiance’s hottest moments ever!

Rachel Lindsay, 32, had a connection with Bryan Abasolo, 37, from day one of The Bachelorette, so it’s no surprise that he’s now her fiance! Their chemistry was incredible from the start. He was the one who got the coveted first impression rose, beating out all the other guys. Rachel openly admitted that she felt a connection with him from the start. “From the moment you walked out the limo, I felt something that was unexplainable and I just connected with,” she told Bryan in the premiere. They even had a very steamy makeout session on night one!

That was just the beginning of Rachel and Bryan’s love story. They went out on a series of dates over the course of The Bachelorette, and their love for each other continued to grow. Rachel and Bryan had the best time on his hometown date in Miami. When she met up with Bryan, Rachel immediately ran up and jumped into Bryan’s arms and kissed him like no one was watching. When he spoke to her in Spanish — SWOON ALERT! These two have always been one sexy couple!

Rachel said before the finale that she feels like she’s in a “fairytale” whenever she’s with Bryan. They had the best date before the fantasy suites. “I love you,” Bryan confessed to Rachel. “I’m in love with you, and I want to be with you forever.” Bryan’s words made Rachel swoon, and they stayed overnight in the fantasy suites. One their last date before the rose ceremony, Bryan and Rachel had another sexy makeout session. Bryan confessed that he was “head over heels in love” with Rachel. So romantic!

Despite all the drama throughout the season and the other contestants, Rachel and Bryan’s love prevailed. We can’t wait to see what’s next for these two. Congrats again, Rachel and Bryan!

