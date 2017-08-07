‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Lindsay Sizzles In Plunging White Dress On ‘After The Final Rose’

Chris Harrison shocked the LIVE audience on the finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ when he brought out Rachel Lindsay to watch the final episode! And, she turned heads in a stunning, plunging white dress! Get the scoop about her look on ‘After The Final Rose’, right here!

Rachel Lindsay has had so many stunning dresses throughout this season of The Bachelorette, but we absolutely LOVED her outfit during the After The Final Rose show on August 7. Rachel sizzled in a white dress that made us do a double-take. She showed off her toned legs and even bared some sexy cleavage in the curve-hugging number. And, the audience got a real treat, when Chris Harrison welcomed Rachel to the ATFR stage earlier than any Bachelorette ever! Yes, Rachel will actually sit and watch the finale, LIVE with the rest of the audience!

Since Rachel appeared on the show earlier than expected, she couldn’t divulge any details about her love life just yet. However, she’s more than ready to reveal the man who she will spend the rest of her life with to the world! “We cannot wait to walk down the street hand in hand,” Rachel told told Us Weekly, adding, “I just want to be in public and do simple things like grab a cup of coffee together.” Awe!

During the finale episode, in the last rose ceremony, Rachel rocked a stunning silver Randi Rahm creation that was sleeveless with a dramatic, high leg slit. I love that she wore silver and not white, which many women do when they are about to get engaged. She really looked stunning. Her hair was pulled loosely back into a low bun, and she had a few pieces curled and loose in the front, framing her face. Very romantic! Her makeup focused on long, dramatic lashes, bold cheeks, and a pretty neutral lip. I guess she didn’t want to wear red lipstick when she knew she’d be kissing her new fiance!

On The Men Tell All special, Rachel wore a sexy, strapless dress with an embellished bodice. It was floral, but also lacy and super sexy, with black pipping hugging her curves. She wore her hair down on the special as she confronted her exes. Awkward!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rachel Lindsay’s After The Final Rose dress?