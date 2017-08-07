‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Chelsea Discovers Adam’s Using Drugs

Poor Aubree. On the Aug. 7 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Chelsea’s ex, Adam, requested that his child support payments be lowered, but after failing a drug test for two different types of drugs, their court date was canceled.

After seeing what Ryan Edwards went through during the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, it’s sad to hear that Chelsea Houska‘s ex, Adam Lind, seems to be experiencing a similar situation. On the Aug. 7 episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea told a producer that Adam failed a drug test for both methamphetamine AND amphetamines. This reveal, of course, came after he tried getting his child support payments for Aubree lowered. But after he failed his drug tests, their court date was canceled. So unfortunately for Aubree, it doesn’t sound like her dad will be a positive infleunce in her life at this time. But has he ever been?

In other legal news, Kailyn applied for a PFA (protection from abuse) against Javi after he tried going to her house to talk about her pregnancy. When they went to court, a judge granted her a protection against him for a full year, even though no evidence was presented during their session. Kailyn told a producer that the world doesn’t know the real Javi, but she refused to divulge anymore details. And while with his friends, Javi revealed that Kailyn likely got pregnant within a month of their divorce. His friends seemed disturbed by that reveal, and to be honest, we feel the same way.

After David proposed to Jenelle, they decided to stay in the mountains for a romantic night together. Then, they headed home and showed her mom and their kids the new house. And when we say their new house is massive, we’re not kidding. How can Jenelle even afford that house? She obviously gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to be on TV. Anyway, everyone surprisingly got along, but Barbara told Jenelle that Jace had recently beat her up, so they decided to have him start seeing some sort of therapist. And it’s a good thing they did because he also slapped his cousin while touring the new house.

Leah teamed up with a friend this week after the friend begged the Teen Mom 2 star to start selling makeup with her. We don’t love pyramid scheme businesses, but if Leah wants to keep herself busy by selling lipstick that doesn’t come off, more power to her. At least she’s not getting pregnant by a third baby daddy like some people… Oh, and Ali also decided to quit tumbling, as her illness started affecting her performances. Poor girl. Aleeah, of course, was hilarious again this week, as she called her sister “dumb” for going back and forth with wanting to tumble.

And finally, Briana sat down and talked to Devoin about never being available for their daughter, Nova. He didn’t really say he’d try harder, but she said what she wanted to say. And Nova expressed an interest in straightening her hair.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2? Tell us how you feel below!