Tara Reid Stuns In Sexy, Sheer Gown For ‘Sharknado 5’ Premiere

Sheer in Sin City! Tara Reid was black magic in a long, sheer lace dress for the premiere of ‘Sharknado 5’ in Las Vegas on August 6. See her sexy outfit below!

Sheer is definitely a trend that is here to stay and Tara Reid, 41, rocked it on the carpet for her film Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though the dress was completely sheer, she was tastefully covered up with black undergarments — a black bra and mini skirt — that was appropriate while still being super sexy. As far as accessories, she rocked silver bangles and diamond stud earrings. She skipped the necklace so she wouldn’t detract from her patterned dress! The dress was Stello, a sub division of Michael Costello.

Her hair and makeup was very summery. She rocked a dark tan, along with thick, black eye makeup all around her eyes and a fun, bright pink lip. Her makeup was done by Juan Alan Tamez. Her blonde locks were pulled into a pretty topknot, styled by hairstylist Gui. She posed on the carpet with co-star Ian Ziering.

Tara faces constant criticism of her body and just told Maxim, “I just think people should stop body shaming each other. It’s at a point where it’s really hurtful to so many people and to young girls. It’s a form of bullying and the bullying needs to stop. I’m all good with how I look. It’s other people that say things and have all these opinions. My opinion? I’m happy. I’m all good with the way I am….I’m not gonna let people make me change the way I look. If people don’t like it, then don’t look.”

