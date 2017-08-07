‘Shadowhunters’: Are Jace & Jonathan About To Have A Showdown? Will Tudor Teases It’s ‘Possible’

Whoa! Things are getting intense on ‘Shadowhunters’, and Will Tudor revealed that it’s about to heat up even more in the last two episodes of the season!

Oh boy! After Will Tudor's character Jonathan's cover was blown in the July 31 episode of Shadowhunters, we know the Aug. 7 one has to be crazy! Will sat down with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY to explain what's going to happen between Clary and Jonathan now that she knows his secret, and he even teases and altercation between Jonathan and Jace!

Will explained that Clary finding out Jonathan’s secret was devastating to him, because he wants to get close to her more than anything. “Now he’s without this way of getting close to Clary,” he said. “Before he was able to be in these two worlds, both of which allowed him to be his true self. I think the Sebastian that we see the the one he wants to be. I think he enjoys being that person and the way people reacted to him. But at the same time, it made him realize how much that’s not him and that bred a lot of hate in him. It stops his plan coming to fruition which is to befriend Clary and have her be his, and now it’s very difficult for that to happen so it completely changes how he’ll approach that.”

Clary even said that she would kill Jonathan before she knew Sebastian was really him. Will says that really hurt him, but he would still like to get close to his sister. “I think he definitely still wants it,” he explained. “The fact that she said she would kill him changes a lot in this moment. He has this idealized view of her, but now its shattered, and no longer is she this perfect being to him, she’s just like everyone else, Valentine or anyone else that doesn’t care about him. That may change, it’s possible that the sense of ‘she is mine’ could continue. He sees her as someone that will look after him and love him and that’s gone now, he’s kind of lost everything because he’s seen her as someone he could turn to for 20 years. He thought she’s the person who is good, and now that’s gone.”

Unfortunately, “now Valentine is all he has left. At least they have an alliance,” since his father is his last hope for survival, he has turned all of his hate toward Jace. “Jace has always been someone Jonathan has hated. He was raised as Valentine’s son but treated better than Jonathan, his real son. He feels intense jealousy, and the relationship between Clary and Jace makes that more so. Jace definitely becomes a focus of that power and revenge, he’s the embodiment of circumstances gone wrong.” When asked if Jace and Jonathan will go head-to-head, Will says “possibly. Possibly they may,” with a teasing laugh.

So what’s going to happen in the Aug. 7 episode? “We’ll definitely see some pretty intense moments where all of these emotions come to a head,” says Will. “I think he wouldn’t want to hurt Clary. she to him is always going to be this little creature that he wants to hold and have love him. If he were to hurt her, it might be out of love, if he became so overwhelmed with his love for her he was almost crushing her.” Tune in to Freeform on Aug. 7 at 8pm to see what happens!

