‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: [SPOILER] Dies After Jace & Jonathan Go Head-To-Head

A shadowhunter died in a bloody battle on the Aug. 7 episode of the hit Freeform show! Plus, all of the downworlders have joined the Seelie Queen, who is planning for a war with Valentine. Click to see the full recap!

All of the tension finally came to a head on the Aug. 7 episode of Shadowhunters! The downworlders are teaming up with the Seelie Queen (played by Sarah Hyland now!!!) against the Clave, Clary and Jace are forced to face their romantic feelings, and Jace and Jonathan went head to head! Warning, tons of spoilers ahead! Click to see pics of Shadowhunters.

Right from the beginning, it’s clear that things are getting crazy. After splitting with Alex, Magnus immediately joined forces with the Seelie Queen, who made it clear that she wants to break the accords. Rafael and Luke unforutnately have joined her, and they’re all looking for Valentine. Izzy and raf actually had a moment where they confessed their feelings for each other, but it wasn’t enough to stop him from joining the other side. Clary was forced to ask Simon to go talk to the Seelie Queen, who was ENGRAGED when he refused to join forced with her.

Meanwhile, Valentine and Jonathan are desperately trying to run away after Jonathan’s cover was blown. The warlocks put up wards to stop them from leaving New York, but they can also hurt other shadowhunters that try to leave. Jace and Clary teamed up to find Jonathan using a new rune Clary discovered. To do so, they both started hugging and glowing, it was very romantic and intense! When Jonathan got tracked, Valentine left to go talk to the Seelie Queen, and leaves Jonathan with a bunch of Forsaken (humans that go crazy after getting shadowhunter runes) to protect him. Izzy, Jace, Clary and Alec fight them off, but Jonathan takes Jace. Jace goads him into a fight, and the duo go head to head. In the end, Izzy distracts Jonathan while Jace stabs him through the heart and throws him in the river. So yeah he’s dead… we think.

The Seelie Queen is clearly the worst evil right now. Not only is she making deals with Valentine, but she also had her minions drug Maia and drag her to the Seelie realm. Is this payback for Simon not joining her?! We’ll just have to wait for the finale on Aug. 14 to see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Jonathan was really killed? Let us know!