Serena Williams Throws Adorable ’50s-Themed Baby Shower: Ciara & More Stars Attend

Serena Williams knows how to throw a bash! The tennis pro hosted a star-studded, ’50s-themed baby shower on Aug. 5, and the photos are epic! Check out the throwback outfits on Ciara, La La Anthony and more stars in attendance!

Serena Williams, 35, and her celeb BFFs traveled back in time to celebrate her bundle of joy to be over the weekend! The tennis pro threw a ’50s-themed baby shower on Saturday, respectively named “Baby O Diner”! “When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back,” Serena captioned a group photo from the shower, with the hashtag, “Shake rattle and roll 2017”. Check out all of the photos from Serena’s baby shower in our above gallery!

La La Anthony, 38, Ciara, 31, Kelly Rowland, 36, and Eva Longoria, 42, all posed for photos in front of a vintage car, while Serena cradled her baby bump. The athlete and her famous friends all dressed for the party theme, in sock hop-attire; long, flowing skirts, sneakers with ruffled socks, and cute headbands. And, while Serena’s sister, Venus, 37, wasn’t in the fun snaps, we’re sure she was there celebrating her future niece or nephew.

Guests at Serena’s baby shower were greeted by a chalkboard, juke box sign that read, “Welcome to Alexis & Serena’s 1950’s Baby Shower… Shake, Rattle & ROLL”! It appeared as though the shower took place inside of a ’50s-themed diner, with old school beverages and tasty treats. Serena and her growing baby bump were the life of the party, and she was glowing. Serena rocked a bright yellow, poodle skirt with black and white polka dot ruffles, a black top that showed off her bump, sock hop sneakers and white pearls. She perfected the theme with her hair in an old-fashioned bun with a red handkerchief tied to it.

She and her Reddit co-founder fiancé, Alex Ohanian, 34, are expecting their first child together in the fall. The tennis pro has been proudly flaunting her baby bump in tight dresses and other chic ensembles. And, she’s even admitted that her first pregnancy has been nothing short of amazing. In fact, the athlete has even been keeping up with her workouts!

Serena announced that she and Alex were expecting their first child back in April 2017. She showed off her then 20-week bump on Snapchat and the internet nearly broke. Her pregnancy announcement came just four months after she and Alex got engaged in Dec. 2016. And, as for those secret marriage rumors that have been swirling around? — Serena has confirmed that she and Alex have not said “I do” just yet. However, there was a bridal shower, which HollywoodLife.com previously reported.

