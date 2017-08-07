Serena Williams Reveals Her Beautiful Bare Baby Bump — See Amazing Pic

Serena Williams is a totally mommy boss! The gorgeous tennis player flaunted her gorgeous baby bump on the cover of ‘Stellar’ magazine on Aug. 7, and we love how regal and powerful she looked.

Aw, this is so sweet! Of course Serena Williams, 35, couldn’t take regular old maternity photos. The pro tennis star slayed the cover of Stellar magazine showing off her huge bump in a sports bra and pink satin blazer — like a real boss! Serena has a determined look in her eye, and her hand propped on her hip. She looks so elegant and strong! What a queen. Click here to see more pics of Serena.

In another pic, Serena is perched on a stool with her hands on her knees, looking ahead. Her tummy is partially covered with a white top, and he hair is blowing behind her in the breeze. Of course, Serena is expecting her first child with her Reddit mogul fiance Alexis Ohanian, and clearly she’s thrilled to be embracing motherhood already, though she’s a little freaked out by the birth part of it. “I don’t think watching birthing videos helps,” said Serena in the interview. “I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed. That’s the scariest thing. [But] I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.”

This is the second time Serena has graced a magazine cover with her amazing maternity body. In June, she graced the cover of Vanity Fair wearing nothing but a silver thong. She covered her breasts with her hand while her long black hair whipped in the wind. It was utterly stunning, and now she’s gone and done it again on stellar! We love this powerful mommy.

