Selena Gomez Releases Coach Bag — Is There A Secret Message To Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez has just designed a bag and a small accessories collection for Coach in collaboration with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. Her signature bag, the Selena Grace, has an important message. According to the brand, “Love yourself first” is embossed in Selena’s handwriting on the bottom of the handbag. We know this is the translation of the tattoo she has written in Arabic on her back. She got that tattoo in 2014. Of course, her ex boyfriend Justin Bieber released a song called “Love Yourself” in 2015.

Selena has seemingly moved on from the Biebs, as she is now dating The Weeknd, and in an emotional new interview with InStyle for their September 2017 explained how she took the time she needed for herself by going away in 2014 and is a better person because of it. She’s taking the meaning of her tattoo to heart, and we’re so proud of her journey! This collaboration with Coach is a fashion-forward step for the singer. Her bag also features another inspiring message on the inside: “To be you is to be strong.”

“I’m very excited for everyone to finally see the design Stuart and I worked on together,” Selena said in a press release about the Selena Grace bag. “I can’t wait to carry it — it’s totally versatile, perfect to wear day-to-night and it goes with everything.” Selena posted the campaign image on Instagram on August 6, writing: “It’s been so much fun working with @Coach and @StuartVevers on designing my very own bag: the Selena Grace. Come see it and meet me at Coach House New York on Sept. 13! #CoachxSelena #CoachNY.” Enter to win a trip to meet Selena on Coach’s website now!

