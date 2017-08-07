Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Hold Hands On Romantic Disneyland Date

The OG musketeer has returned — and with his lady! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes treated themselves to a rare outing at none other than Disneyland, and the PDA in these new pics is too cute for words.

Ryan Gosling, 36, brought Eva Mendes, 43, back to where it all began for him: Disneyland. Long before these two met and fell in love, Ryan was a musketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club — and he clearly still has a soft spot for that time! The parents enjoyed a very romantic date night in Disneyland on Sunday, August 6, as pictures on TMZ show. They kept it casual, with Eva even rocking a ball cap to keep a low profile, but still showed off their PDA by holding hands. While they didn’t leave each other’s side all night long, some pictures do show them picking up some sweet treats and souvenirs. Gifts for their two little girls back home? Aw!

This was a seriously rare night out for Eva and Ryan, who have managed to keep an extremely low profile throughout their romance. It looks like they had plenty of fun though, as they went on a bunch of rides together! The report claims they rode Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Haunted Mansion and It’s a Small World. We just love how real Ryan and Eva are, and that no matter how famous or cool they get they still enjoy a night out in Disneyland. Maybe next time they’ll bring along their little ones, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 1. After all, they need to see where it all began for their daddy, too!

