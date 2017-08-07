Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer Are ‘Over’ Maci Bookout’s Drama: Wish She Would ‘Move On’

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have had it up to HERE with his ex, Maci Bookout! The newlyweds just want Maci to move along and stop doubting his sobriety, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY!

“Ryan [Edwards, 29] is doing great since leaving rehab. He seems to have finally put his demons behind him and he’s really committed to his sobriety. But Maci [Bookout, 25, his ex] refuses to believe that his recovery is genuine and real,” a source close to Ryan told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s like she’s obsessed with him relapsing. She watches him like a hawk and is always on his back about being sober.

“Ryan is really frustrated,” the source continued. “He gets it, he messed up, but he faced his issues and went and got treatment for them, and he believes that he now deserves support and the benefit of the doubt. Both Ryan and Mackenzie [Standifer, 20, his wife] think that Maci is trying to cause drama; they’re really over it and wish she would just move on.” It’s no wonder that they’re so over it! Maci has been on Ryan’s back for a long time about maintaining his sobriety, but she has good reason, too. She’s looking out for the wellbeing of their 8-year-old son, Bentley. Of course she wants to make sure Ryan’s staying sober!

But, as the source said, it has to be frustrating when someone doesn’t trust you after all the progress made. It’s “driving him crazy,” and getting to the point where he feels like she wants him to fail, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY! Ryan and Mackenzie got married on the June 26 finale of Teen Mom OG and Ryan’s drug problems were so bad at that point that he barely made it to the ceremony. He nearly passed out behind the wheel while driving to the wedding, and told Mackenzie that he’d taken Xanax. After the wedding, he checked himself into rehab. It seems like he’s doing much better!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Maci should move on, too? Let us know!