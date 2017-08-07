Rihanna Stuns In Sexy Embellished Bikini For Crop Over Parade In Barbados

Rihanna’s looks are always colorful and sexy, but nothing compares to her Kadooment parade look! Rihanna looked HOT in one of her sexiest outfits ever on Aug. 7 — see it here!

Rihanna returned to her home country of Barbados just in time for the Kadooment parade and the Crop Over festival, which kicked off on August 7. Since the 1970s, Barbados has promoted this massive event as one of the best parties in the world. And since Rihanna is a featured guest, you know it’s going to be amazing! She looked SO SEXY for the occasion, dressed in a barely-there bikini with lots of embellishments along her legs and on her wrists. She wore a huge encrusted necklace along with gigantic pink, green, and blue feather wings.

Rihanna posted two Instagram stories in the early morning on August 7. The first was a boomerang of her kissing the camera. She rocked her new teal hair, a matching teal shirt, and teal and orange sunglasses. In the second post, she seductively bit her lip, and wrote, “who ready 4 de road?” — lyrics from a Bunji Garlin song. But then, she showed us her final look, and did NOT disappoint!

Over the weekend, on August 6, Rihanna took to social media to show off her dramatic hair makeover! The bright blue hair is perfect for the fun parade and event. Plus, she looks amazing with this hair, so we are loving it! In the past, Rihanna has hit up with parade in a jewel bra, thong, and huge, feathered “wings” as well — she spares no expense and loves to show off her body while celebrating her culture! In 2015, she completed her look with dramatic teal eyeliner, a bold, pink lip and dramatic feather headpiece!

