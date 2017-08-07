‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Wedding Plans With New Fiance On ‘ATFR’

Are those wedding bells we hear? Rachel Lindsay was glowing with her fiance on ‘After The Final Rose’, August 7! She and her future hubby gushed over wedding plans and teased where they may start their lives together!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are engaged! When the couple appeared together in public for the first time on After The Final Rose, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other! And, Bryan even got down on one knee to reenact his epic Spain proposal! “I was in love with you when I proposed to you on top of that castle in Spain,” Bryan told Rachel. “And, every single day that has passed [since] I fall deeper in love with you and I never want you to take this ring off your finger again,” he continued while he slipped the massive, oval cut, Neil Lane diamond on her finger! “It feels so good have him with my and by my side [and] to finally be able to say, ‘Hey guys it’s Bryan,'” Rachel gushed. Awe!

So, now that the pair are allowed to shout their love from the rooftops, what’s next? — “Right now, we just want to bring our lives together,” Bryan said to Chris. And, as for where they’re going to build their life together? Well, that’s still up in the air, but the couple revealed that they have three cities that they could end up in; Bryan’s native, Miami, Rachel’s native, Dallas, and of course, the Hollywood hotspot that most Bachelor/Bachelorette alum migrate to after the show, LA. And, the question of the hour, when’s the wedding? — “We haven’t discussed the details, but a time of season,” Bryan admitted. “She wants to do a winter wedding and she gets what she wants.” However, Rachel and Bryan are just enjoying their time together now, and they’re loving the fact that they don’t have to hide anymore. “We’re not rushing anything,” Rachel said, adding, “We just want to bring our lives together, wherever that may be.”

Rachel’s final date with Bryan, on The Bachelorette finale, was straight out of a fairytale. And, the pressure was off, kind of, because there wasn’t a rose for their date. She took Bryan on his first hot air balloon ride over Spain and it was magical. Rachel even admitted to Chris Harrison that Bryan had laid it all out on the table by the time they went on their second date; at that point, she had the validation that Bryan was going to propose. However, her feelings were torn at the time. She admitted that she was “at a crossroads,” because she felt so strongly for Peter. But, he was unsure about proposing. And, she ultimately went with the man who was sure about her all along, Bryan. And, their love was evident on After The Final Rose.

