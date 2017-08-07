‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Tells Off Runner Up — ‘I’m Living My Best Life’ Without You

Oh, what a diss! During Rachel Lindsay’s first talk with ‘The Bachelorette’ runner up, she had the chance to throw some shade at him and revealed she’s living her ‘best life’ with her fiance!

During their first conversation since their devastating breakup, Rachel Lindsay, 32, made sure to let Peter Kraus, 31, that she made the right decision in saying goodbye to him. He apologized to her for saying that a life without him would be “mediocre.” Like a total boss, Rachel responded and told him that she’s definitely not living a mediocre life. “I’m living my best life,” she quipped. YAS, QUEEN!

“I’m never at a loss for words, but I am right now,” Rachel admitted before reuniting with Peter on the live finale of The Bachelorette after they both watched their devastating break up unfold on TV. “It’s incredibly difficult. I knew this was going to be hard experience,” he admitted. “To see that, it just brought me back into it… I’m shaking like a leaf right now. I’m terrified.”

Peter admitted that he’s still struggling with their breakup. “I was incredibly emotional at the time, and I watched you walk out the door, and I knew you were a person I could spend the rest of my life with. All I could think of was, what was wrong with me? Why couldn’t I get to that point when I needed to? I still struggle with it now.”

Rachel now believes that there were “deeper issues” between the two of them, other than not being on the same page about marriage. “I don’t think this world, this process, this journey is for you. You need more time,” Rachel said. “It takes away from the person you are. You’re sincere, you’re genuine and you’re beautiful. I think you just need more time. I hope moving forward you find whatever it is you’re searching for.”

Their emotional conversation ended with Peter confession that he still has feelings for Rachel. Despite their intense connection, their breakup was for the best. Now she’s ready to take the next step with Bryan Abasolo, 37!

