‘Bachelorette’ Fans Furious After Rachel Gets ‘Engaged To The Wrong Guy’ — See Tweets

Uh oh! Rachel Lindsay seems thrilled about her final choice on the ‘Bachelorette’ finale, but fans had a totally different reaction. Thousands rushed to Twitter to freak out that Rach picked the wrong man!

Brace yourself, Rachel Lindsay, because there are a LOT of angry fans after the Bachelorette finale on Aug. 7! From the very beginning, Rachel seemed to have a very intimate and tender relationship with Peter Kraus, and to the very end she fought for him. As a matter of fact, she told him she loved him even after they broke up because he wouldn’t propose! Fans took this to mean that Rachel was choosing to go with a ring over the man of her dreams by choosing Bryan Abasolo after the intense breakup. See pics of Rachel and Bryan, here.

Many fans pointed out that Rachel’s tearful and final conversation with Peter was more emotional than her proposal with Bryan. It definitely felt a little hostile and awkward between Rachel and Peter on the finale, so it’s easy to see why fans think she’s STILL trying to convince herself that she loved Peter more. Though she insists that she’s “living her best life” now with Bryan, fans couldn’t help but feel that her feelings were more explosive with Peter. They’re positive that she picked wrong when she accepted Bryan’s engagement ring.

“When you’re about to get engaged to the wrong guy, so God steps in,” wrote one fan, referring to the aggressive winds making the proposal nearly impossible to hear. “I’m confused on how you can cry your eyes out for a man and then the next day get engaged to a different man?” wrote another fan. Yet another thought she was settling, writing “‘When did you know?’ ‘After Peter left and I had no other choice.'” Yikes.

Here are more infuriated fan tweets:

#TheBacheloretteFinale "When did you know?" "After Peter left and I had no other choice" — Money Mindedness (@MoneyMindedness) August 8, 2017

When you're about to get engaged to the wrong guy, so God steps in. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/iZKYoGYBl7 — Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) August 8, 2017

