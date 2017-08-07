Quantisia Sharpton Reveals Herself As Girl Usher Allegedly Had Sex With After Concert

Yikes. A woman claiming that Usher did not disclose the he allegedly has herpes to her before they had sex has come forward, and she’s suing because she feels violated.

Quantisia Sharpton did not expect to find herself in bed with Usher, 38, when she attended his concert to celebrate her 19th birthday, reports TMZ. According to a statement she made during a live press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom, that’s exactly what happened. Quantisia claims that Usher picked her out of the crowd at a concert, where she was then contacted by his security. The woman is also claiming that once Usher had her number he got in touch with her, came to her hotel and had sex with her. Although Quantisia is testing negative for herpes, she feels “violated” by the reports that Usher allegedly has it and that he didn’t disclose this information to her before they got physical. Now she’s suing.

“I got a call from Usher on a blocked number asking me what hotel I was staying in and the room number. About an hour later, he arrived,” Quantisia said during her statement. “We spoke for a while and then we engaged in sexual contact. He never warned me about any STD’s. It was just after my 19th birthday. I never heard from him again.” Quantisia added, “Although I am negative, I was upset by the reports because I would have never consented if I would have known. I would not have taken the risk of getting an incurable disease. My health is very important to me, especially now that I am a mother. I feel that my rights were violated.”

As for why Quantisia has decided to speak out publicly, she says she is doing it because so many others are afraid to. “I am speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and are embarassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so that he does not do this to anyone else.” Quantisia went on to address Usher directly, pleading that he confirm whether or not the reports that he has herpes are true.

