‘The Bachelorette’ finale is here, but will Peter make it past the fantasy suites? In this sneak peek, he puts Rachel on the spot and they both end up breaking down!

Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Peter Kraus, 31, have gotten along amazingly throughout the season, up until they started talking about the much-anticipated proposal. While she has made it very clear that that is what she’s been waiting for, he expressed that while he knows he wants to be with her, he’s not sure he’s ready to propose just yet.

“I want to build a relationship with you when I feel like it is the correct time,” Peter says to Rachel in this clip, posted first by ABC News, adding that while it may not be the right time, he does think she is “the correct person.” She looks frustrated in the clip, saying, “I don’t know how many times to say it — I just want somebody who wants what I want, and wants that with me.”

He of course apologizes, but then point blank asks her, “You know for a fact, right here now, that I’m the man you want to spend the rest of your life with?” With that, she says she can’t answer — and he refuses to believe it’s over. “We’re not breaking up,” he tells her before tears start running down his face. “What’s wrong with me?” he then asks himself.

So, will this be the end of Peter? Does this mean she’ll go with Bryan Abasolo or Eric Bigger? Well we don’t know yet, but we so know Rachel is very serious about her future. We spoke with her exclusively after the Men Tell All special and she told us she’s just ready to be a normal couple. “The plan is to be together. We really want to bring our lives together and I’m excited to do that and I’m ready for all of this to be done just so we can be normal and have that opportunity,” she said. “I don’t know where that will be or what that will look like, but we just want to get together.” She also added that she definitely wants children!

Tune in to see who Rachel chooses on the finale of The Bachelorette, beginning tonight at 8PM ET on ABC.