Juan Pablo Marries Osmariel Villalobos In Miami — See Pics From Their Secret Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Juan Pablo Galavis, 36, and his stunning new wife Osmariel Villalobos! The lovebirds reportedly said their “I dos” during a romantic, intimate ceremony in Miami on Aug. 6. Wearing a form-fitting gown with an elegant lace bodice designed by Alejandro Fajardo, the 29-year-old model and beauty queen truly was a vision on her special day. “THANKS to so many people who worked with me in SECRET to make this dream come true,” she wrote alongside a black and white pic of herself modeling the dress. “I’m going to start with my LOVED AND ADORED @alejandrofajardovnzla and all his team.” See pics of the newlyweds, here.

The Bachelor alum and Osmariel looked blissfully in love while smooching in another sweet snap. “I love you my husband,” she wrote in Spanish. It’s clear the feelings are mutual, given his mega-watt smile and playful booty grab in the pic. The fun may be far from over, since it’s reported that Juan and his other half will tie the knot again in Venezuela! Insiders claim the smaller ceremony was for proper documentation and a bigger wedding is ahead, according to UsWeekly. “The couple could not be more in love,” the publication’s insider added. We couldn’t be happier for Juan and Osmariel!

Juan and his blushing bride had an instant attraction and connection, falling in love shortly after dating in summer 2016. “They spend all their time together, and she gets along amazingly with his [8-year-old] daughter [Camila],” a source told Us in March. “All of Juan’s family and friends love her.” Juan was last romantically linked to Nikki Ferrell, 30, who he gave his final rose to on The Bachelor in 2014. He chose not to propose and they parted ways later that year. It looks like things turned out for the best!

