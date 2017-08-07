‘OUAT’ Season 7: New Photos & All The Epic Scoop We Know So Far

Major ‘Once Upon A Time’ changes are ahead! Season 7 is doing a total reboot and the cast and crew revealed new details about the upcoming season. Plus, these new photos are going to leave you obsessed!

Once Upon A Time season 7 will feature almost an entirely new cast, with the exception of Hook, Regina, and Rumple. When the show picks back up, these fan favorites will be living completely different lives in Seattle and have new identities. Hook, whose new name is “Rogers,” will be without the love of his life, Emma, in season 7. “There’s a sense of loss there in the guy that I like to think he just doesn’t know what it is, what’s missing,” Colin O’Donoghue told our sister site Variety. “So he’s striving to find who he is still.”

Regina is a “little rough around the edges now,” according to Lana Parrilla. Her new name hasn’t been revealed just yet, but now she rocking curly hair and a jean jacket! As for Rumple, OUAT EP Adam Horowitz told our sister site TVLine that there’s “always that element of menace and mystery” when it comes to Rumple. In the new trailer that was released at SDCC, fans caught a glimpse of these new versions of Hook, Regina, and Rumple.

But what about Henry? He’s all grown up now and being played by Andrew J. West. As we saw in the season 6 finale, Henry has a daughter! “Henry has found himself in a new book with new characters, and he’s called on some of his friends like Captain Hook and Rumplestiltskin and his mom, the Evil Queen, to join him,” EP Eddy Kitsis told Variety.

The season 7 “reset” will focus largely on the romance between Henry and the new Cinderella, played by Dania Ramirez. Once Upon A Time is gearing up to make Henry and Cinderella’s relationship the new epic romance.

When it comes to Captain Swan, fans will find out what happened between them in episode 2 of season 7. Episode 4 will answer what happened to Belle. Once Upon A Time returns for season 7 on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

