Ohio Cheerleader, 18, Charged With Murdering Newborn, Then Burying In The Backyard

This is NOT for the faint of heart. Brooke Skylar Richardson, an 18-year-old cheerleader, has been accused of killing her newborn child and burying its remains in her backyard. She appeared in court Aug. 7.

A cheerleader in Ohio has shockingly pleaded not guilty to killing her precious newborn child and burying its remains in the backyard of her home. With a poker-faced expression, Brooke Skylar Richardson, 18, arrived in court on Aug. 7, wearing a blue jumpsuit as she prepared to face charges of aggravated murder, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. After denying all the jaw-dropping charges, Brooke was granted house arrest on a $50,000 bond. Police found the newborn’s burned remains buried in her backyard on July 14, due to a tip from a doctor claiming that she may have given birth to a stillborn, according to the DailyMail. See pics of all the heartbreaking celebrity deaths in 2017, right here.

The details will leave you heartbroken, as experts reportedly came to the conclusion that the baby was alive after being born in May, but killed before it was buried. The sex of the child has yet to be revealed and even though authorities know who the father is, his identity will not be released. Prosecutors claim that Brooke was concerned with “appearances,” even though people reportedly knew she was pregnant. On the other hand, her attorney Charlie Rittgers claimed she did not kill her child. It reportedly took weeks of processing evidence until charges were made against Brooke.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell claimed in charging documents that she “purposefully caused” the baby’s untimely death, after giving birth around May 7. Meanwhile, her attorney declared that she’s a nice girl with a good head on her shoulders. “She didn’t drink. She wasn’t a partier or a smoker. By all measures a very good girl who helped children… She’s by all means a very good person,” he told Dayton Daily News. The recent high-school graduate was due to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall.

