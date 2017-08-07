Nicki Minaj Vs. Rihanna: Which Of Drake’s Crushes Rocks Aqua Hair Best?

What an intriguing coincidence! Rihanna and Nicki Minaj both debuted new looks with bright aqua hair in Aug. 2017. Which of Drake’s former flames is doing blue better?

Looks like we have a battle of the blue! Rihanna, 29, marched in the Crop Over parade in Barbados on Aug. 7, and while her outfit was attention-grabbing, we couldn’t help but notice her new blue ‘do. Interestingly, Nicki Minaj, 34, was rocking a makeover of her own just days earlier! Barbie is rocking half-aqua, half-blonde hair. Click here for pics of Rihanna.

Rihanna’s cut is shoulder length with side bangs and smooth waves. She styled it under a huge headdress for the Kadooment Day festival. Nicki flaunted her locks into a long pony, split down the middle by the two shocking colors. Drake’s current gal is actually copying one of her famous old looks. On Instagram, she posted pics with a similar look in 2010, asking fans if they liked the retro or updated look better.

Nicki seemed to be accusing Rihanna of stealing her look in an Instagram post calling herself a “trendsetter,” while giving the middle finger. Is she saying that RiRi jacked her style? We may never know, but to be honest, we loved how aqua looks on both ladies. It’s fresh, it’s fun, and it SCREAMS summer! So, do you like Rihanna’s bold look at Carnival, or Nicki’s throwback aqua-blonde look? Make sure to vote below!

HollywoodLifers, which singer’s icy look gives you the chills? Let us know what you think!