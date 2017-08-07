Exclusive
Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd & More Ready To Rock For 2017 VMAS: See Performers List
Ahhh! MTV released their performers list for the 2017 VMAs, and this year is going to be a blast! Get ready to rock out to performances from Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and more!
We are so damn excited! It was exciting enough to find out that Katy Perry would be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, but now we’ve got the full list of performers. The epic show features performances from: Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, 30 Seconds To Mars, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and Lorde! There may be more announcements to come! The news was broken in a series of cheeky tweets from MTV, so we’ll be keeping an eye on any more surprises to come.
MEEEEE!!!!! 🐴🎸🎤 @vmas pic.twitter.com/7VARl7zLyZ
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 7, 2017
