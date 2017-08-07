Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant At 17: Watch Her Break The News In Wild Video

Pumpkin, Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter, is expecting! The teen announced that she’s pregnant in a shocking video from Aug. 7, and you can watch it here.

“Hey guys, guess what?! I’m pregnant!” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, revealed in a WE tv video. “I don’t know what I’m having yet, but if I had to bet because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl,” she added. “Can you imagine having another little me running around?! You guys are going to be f*cked!” Oh, my.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” Pumpkin admitted. “My baby daddy’s head is the size of a freaking watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina,” she continued. Lovely. As for Mama June‘s role in the whole thing, well, Pumpkin has faith in her duties as a grandmother. “I think Mama will be an alright grandma,” she shrugged. “I mean, she can’t really see, but she’ll do good!”

Pumpkin made headlines when she got engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Efird in January 2016 after 9 months of dating. Pumpkin was 16 at the time, and Joshua was 19. It’s unclear as to whether Joshua is the father of her baby. At the time, the teenagers said they were “saving themselves for marriage,” per TMZ, but, ah, the plan seems to have changed.

You can watch the full announcement above, and we’ll get to see Pumpkin’s pregnancy journey on season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot when it airs in early 2018.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by the news that Pumpkin is pregnant?