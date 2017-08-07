‘L&HH’ Recap — Alexis Skyy Admits She Might Be Pregnant & Safaree Thirsts Over Chanel West Coast

A baby in the oven and a budding romance? Alexis Skyy drops a bombshell on the Aug. 7 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood,’ revealing that she might be pregnant! Safaree also can’t keep his eyes off Chanel West Coast!

Princess Love and Ray J are back from their honeymoon and ready to take the town by storm on the Aug. 7 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, titled “New Bae.” The lovebirds show up in style to A1‘s star-studded record launch party, where he’s also performing his new song “Toot That Whoa! Woah!” Alexis Skyy even makes an appearance at the event, bringing along her new flame Solo Lucci. Ever since Ray introduced Princess to Alexis, they hit it off! “I only met Alexis a month ago and I can’t get anything passed this girl,” she reveals, after Alexis notices how she’s only drinking water. “There might be a bun in the oven,” Princess says excitedly. Alexis also admits that she’s late on her period, but worried since her beau has baby mama drama. OMG! Lyrica Anderson also gets upset when A1 gets too friendly with some dancers and focuses on advancing his own career. Trouble in paradise?!

Teairra Mari is still cooling down from her feud with Hazel-E, but luckily she’s got a new boo to keep her mind off her friendship woes. Incase you didn’t hear, she found love with L&HH: New York star Cisco Rosado. He’s no longer dedicated to being the best “creep squad” member (thank goodness), since he’s head over heels about his new girlfriend. Cisco gushes over how he’s never met a woman like her — someone he can be entirely himself with. The music producer was last romantically linked to Mariahlynn, so this budding romance shocked the heck out of everyone — especially Ray. The “I Hit It First” rapper used to date her, but Ray gave Cisco his blessings and said to make her the best woman she can be! Even though it’s getting serious, Cisco is nervous about meeting Teairra’s friends.

Brooke Valentine is eager to know the truth. She later arrives to Safaree Samuels’ star-studded event so she can come face to face with the side chick in question. “After hearing about this paralegal thot, running around talking about how she’s in a relationship with Marcus [Black]…I had to pull up to this little event and find out for my self,” she says. Jade previously confessed to Lyrica and several others that she was supposedly hooking up with Marcus while helping him get a divorce. Brooke calls Jade out and tells her that she better stop messing with her man, but Chanel West Coast chimes in by defending Jade. After popping off, Brooke decides to roll out — for now!

Aside from the drama, hot new romances are also brewing! “I didn’t know what to expect from Chanel, having her perform at my party,” Safaree says in his confessional after her scantily-clad performance. “But then to see her there practically naked, I’m like ‘yooooooo.’ I’m intrigued by this girl – to say the least.” Safaree even joked to Chanel that she should consider oiling up for her next performance. It looks like his feelings for Nikki Mudarris may be a thing of the past, since he sees major potential in Chanel. “This aint the first time I’ve pushed a pretty, young thing to the next level,” Safaree says.

Elsewhere, Zell Swag is ready to spill all the tea when he meets up with Moniece Slaughter and A.D. Diggs to talk about the beef between Alexis and Masika Kalysha, noting how he got dragged in the middle. Not only did Alexis throw a purse at him, but when he made up with her, Zell ignited a feud with Masika — for being cool with the enemy. He tells them about how Masika dissed him and went over the top. After hearing his story, Moniece suggests that he should stay out of it, but knows that he’ll want to “fly free.” She asks them if they received the invite to dinner with Cisco from Teairra.

After losing his bet to Safaree and A1 about who had the lowest sperm count, Ray sticks to his word and decides to record a sizzling single with Hazel-E. Despite his reservations, he was pretty impressed with her lyrical prowess and hopeful about actually creating something that could blow up. Safaree even jokes about how Ray will need to hold his own, before asking Hazel to use her business skills to help Chanel advance her career. Meanwhile, Princess goes to the doctor and she’s wondering why Ray is so caught up in work — especially since she’s devastated that she can’t get pregnant. “Starting a family is a way to create a life I never had,” Princess admits, with tears in her eyes.

Alexis and Solo meet up at Stir to discuss the status of their relationship and she’s ready to spill the beans. Alexis tells him, “You know I’m late,” and even though he’s shocked, he doesn’t look upset at all. In fact, Solo looks elated about the news. Alexis (Fetty Wap‘s ex) admits, “I think I might be pregnant.” She is is fully aware of what this means and explains, “I don’t know what we’re going to do when you have baggage that can’t be gotten rid of.” When Solo asks what he can do to help, she declares, “You need to handle your baby’s mother and stop her from coming at me on social media and messing with my money.” To no surprise, their drama is only starting!

At the end, when Teairra’s friends do meet Cisco, things get extremely awkward. Nia Riley asks if he’s helping her quit drinking and they put him on the hot seat about his player ways and past reputation. “She had problems with alcohol. Do you know that? Are you helping her with that,” Nia asks. Moniece and Cisco’s beef goes a long way back, since he previously called her a “b*tch,” BUT she claims that it wasn’t taken personally. As the tension quickly escalates, Cisco decides to “slide up out of here,” and Teairra slams them for not supporting her. Despite their apology, she leaves with Cisco!

