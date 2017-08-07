Liam Hemsworth Rocks Band On Ring Finger: Did He & Miley Cyrus Get Married?

Are they or aren’t they? New pictures show Liam Hemsworth sporting a band on his left ring finger, which has everyone wondering: are he and Miley Cyrus finally married?

Married looks good on Liam Hemsworth, 27, as you can see in TMZ‘s exclusive photo of the actor. In the picture, Liam is very clearly wearing a thick band on his left ring finger — aka his wedding ring finger — and that can only mean one thing, right? That he and Miley Cyrus, 24, are married! Except, unfortunately, that is just not the case. While we were very excited at the idea of Liam and Miley having secretly eloped or something cute like that, the report claims that they are “100%” not married. Sadly, it seems Liam was just wearing this band because he likes it a whole lot and not necessarily because it confirms his current relationship status. Geez, Liam. Rude.

As many of Miam’s diehard supporters know, this isn’t exactly the first time the couple have tricked us before. In July 2016, Miley posted a selfie on Instagram that showed she was wearing a stunning diamond band on her left finger. This, of course, led to rumors that she and Liam had officially wed but, again, that was just not the case. The couple have been re-engaged for just over a year and a half now, but so far there is no official wedding date in sight. We’re definitely waiting on pins and needles for Miley and Liam to have their special day, but we’re also sure they’ll know when the time is right better than us.

