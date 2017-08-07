Kylie Jenner’s Epic 20th Birthday Plans Revealed — A Romantic Trip With BF Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is known for going all out on tropical getaways for her birthday every year, so is she planning a romantic vacay with boyfriend Travis Scott? We’ve got the details on where she’s headed for her Aug. 10 celebration!

We can always count on plenty of amazing Kylie Jenner bikini pics in mid-August because she loves going away on sunny beach vacations to celebrate her birthday every year. So when she turns 20 on Aug. 10 we will be seeing her in bright and sunny…Calabasas! “Usually I go on a trip every year and I like to do something special and big. This year I’m just feeling family vibes,” Kylie told E! News. “I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute.” Oh man, we were totally hoping for a repeat of 2016 when she headed off to the Turks and Caicos along with sister Kendall, 21, and pals Hailey Baldwin, 20 and Bella Hadid, 20. All of those ladies made sure to show off their sexy swimwear pics all over Instagram and Snapchat during the trip, so sadly we won’t be treated to those this year.

Her best friend Jordyn Woods, 19, helped plan last year’s gorgeous getaway that included a $50 million beachside estate encompassed of three huge villas that was comped by Airbnb. E!’s Erin Lim pressed the pal on if she had any secret plans up her sleeve in 2017, she said, “I’m just chilling this year.” Womp womp. So if she does have a trip up her sleeve arranged for Kylizzle, she’s keeping it close to the vest. Maybe she and the reality star’s boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, have something special cooked up! See pics of Kylie’s epic 19th birthday celebration.

As for what the birthday girl wants, it’s surprisingly simple. “A jewelry holder. I need something to carry around my jewelry in. Other than that I really don’t want anything. I don’t care,” she said in a practical tone. The lip kit mogul will also be celebrating the lives of others when her big day comes. “I’m doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I’ll usually get it myself. I don’t really like when people buy things for me.” Whoa, that would sure make it hard to shop for the birthday girl!

