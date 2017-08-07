Kendall Jenner Claps Back At NYC Bar After Being Accused Of Stiffing Bartender: ‘Damn’

Oh snap! The plot thickens! On August 4, Kendall Jenner was called out by an NYC bar for not tipping! Now the reality star has posted a response!

If you learn anything from watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it’s this: this isn’t a family that lets slights go unanswered! So when a New York bar called out Kendall Jenner, 21, on Aug. 4 for not tipping, fans and friends waited eagerly for the gorgeous model to clear the air! And now she’s finally weighing in on the attempt to humiliate her! “Damn,” she wrote on Twitter on Aug. 7. “I guess next time we won’t tip in cash.” Head here for more pics of the gorgeous cover girl!

Kendall had apparently been drinking at Boy’s All Right, a bar Brooklyn. According to the establishment, which shared a photo of her signed receipt, the media maven didn’t leave any tip for the bartender who waited on her! Nothing at all! But, taking her response at face value, Kendall appears to be refuting those claims! So, at the end of the day, this is a case of “he said, she said”!

This isn’t the first time this summer that Kendall has called someone out for questionable behavior. On June 2, she discussed her disappointment in Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for bashing the Kardashian girls in her new memoir The Secrets of My Life. “And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised!” Kendall told her mother, Kris Jenner, 61, during an episode of KUWTK. If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom! That’s insane!” Indeed it is!

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

