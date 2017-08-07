Kailyn Lowry In Bliss After Giving Birth To ‘Healthy Baby Boy’ — Hopes Chris Will Come To His Senses

Kailyn Lowry’s baby is finally here! Now, our insiders have the details on how she and her newborn son are doing and if she expects to hear from Chris Lopez!

On Aug. 5, Kailyn Lowry, 25, gave birth to her third son following a pregnancy that the reality star once admitted she didn’t think was possible! Now, our source has the details on how she’s doing post pregnancy and if she’s still holding out hope that the newborn’s father, Chris Lopez, will be a part of their lives! “Kailyn is feeling all kinds of emotions right now, it’s pretty overwhelming,” an insider close to Kailyn shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s relieved and happy that the pregnancy is finally over, and that she has a healthy beautiful baby boy–but she’s also utterly exhausted, and scared about the future.” That’s so much for a single mother to cope with!

“The past times she has given birth she’s been in a relationship with the baby daddy, but this time round it’s just her. Obviously she knows what she’s doing as she has two boys already, but that doesn’t make the situation any less daunting. Kailyn isn’t concerned about money–she’s more than capable of supporting herself, and Chris is going to have to pay his share, whether he wants to or not–it’s more the day-to-day practicalities of caring for a newborn that Kaitlyn’s worried about having to deal with alone. The feedings, the diaper changes, the crying, the lack of sleep–before she has always had a partner to share the load with, but not this time, and it isn’t even as if Kailyn has her parents to help her out.” Aww! Poor Kailyn!

Our source went on to explain that the Teen Mom 2 star wishes Chris would decide to take an active role in his son’s life and although she has her difficult moments, Kailyn will pull through just like she always does. “She’s just feeling a little sorry for herself right now, but Kailyn being Kailyn, she’ll pick herself up and she’ll deal. Luckily she has a few really good friends who will step up and help her out, and she’s still holding out hope that Chris will come to his senses and want to be in the baby’s life, although nobody else really thinks that’s likely.” Now would definitely be a good time for Chris to step up! Check out more pics of the adorable reality star right here!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping Chris and Kailyn work things out together? Let us know!