Jeremy Meeks & GF Chloe Green Kiss Half-Naked In Crop Over Festival Outfits

Style on lock! Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have been packing on the PDA, steaming up their feeds yet again as they partied at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados on Aug. 7. The half-naked couple kissed while clad in sexy, feathery outfits!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, and his billionaire heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 26, are living it up to the fullest in the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados. Kadooment Day is finally here, so Jeremy and Chloe dressed to impress by going half-naked for the special occasion. The couple wasted no time taking to social media ahead of the highly anticipated Crop Over Festival, keeping the party going during their exotic getaway on Aug. 7. Jeremy, also known as the “hottest felon” showed off his tats and chiseled abs, while his counterpart was only covered by a barely-there bikini equipped with feathery cover. “Who’s ready to jump? #CropOver2017,” he captioned the steamy pic of them kissing.

It’s obvious that Jeremy and Chloe can care less what others think about their budding new romance, since they’ve been packing on the PDA wherever they go. Chloe, who is one of the four children set to inherit the $5.3 billion dollar Top Stop fortune, was seen straddling Jeremy before passionately making out with him in the ocean on Aug. 5. Even when they got out of the water to dry off, she continued to cozy up to Jeremy while turning heads in a tiny two-piece. Chloe and Jeremy are clearly having a blast during their getaway and they look hyped about the star-studded event ahead. Rihanna, 29, Lewis Hamilton, 32, and Chanel Iman, 26, are expected to make appearances!

Fans are still coming to terms with the new woman in Jeremy’s life, since many are upset that he decided to leave his heartbroken wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks, 29. After getting major heat on social media, Jeremy decided to disable the comment section on his Instagram account. Despite the nay-sayers, Chloe responded by sharing a pic of her with Jeremy alongside the caption, “Just the Beginning. We appreciate the love and the hate.”

