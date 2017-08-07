Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a floor-length, teal gown as she arrived to a black tie wedding in New York on August 6. See her stunning look below.

It’s hard not to show up the bride when you’re Jennifer Lopez! J-Lo and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez arrived at a black tie wedding in Manhattan on August 6 dressed to the nines. A-Rod was in a classic black tux, and J-Lo really stole the show in a teal maxi dress by Hamel. The dress fit her like a glove and really showed off her spectacular body. It was deeply cut in the front, showing off her cleavage. She went braless, since the dress featured cut-outs on both sides. The dramatic gown also had a high neckline and long train. WOW!

She accessorized with gold platform pumps and big hoop earrings. Her eyes were dark and defined while her lips remained neutral. And of course, she had her signature J-Lo glow! She appeared to have fresh highlights in her hair, which was styled in loose waves. She wore gold bracelets and carried a small clutch as she walked into the venue hand in hand with A-Rod. They are #couplegoals, for sure!

Jennifer was spotted working out with longtime trainer David Kirsch at his gym in the Flatiron district of Manhattan on Friday, August 4. She was spotted doing his signature platypus walks to really tone her butt and thighs. She also did bicep curls into shoulder presses for strong arms. We know J-Lo works hard for her body and it really pays off when she wears an amazing outfit like this!

