HBO Hackers Continue With Leak Of Upcoming ‘GoT’ Script & Top Exec’s E-mails

And the hits just keep on coming. If you don’t want to know what is going to happen to Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, or what top execs at HBO have planned for us this year, you might need to stay off the internet all together. Following a recent data breach of the network that included the leak of the script for last night’s, Aug. 6, episode of Game of Thrones, a hacker or hackers have gotten the best of HBO once more by posting a publicly accessible link to several internet documents, including a detailed script summary for the Aug. 13 episode of Game of Thrones and one company executive’s emails.

The data was sent in an email to The Hollywood Reporter that included nine files, two of which were marked “Confidential” and “Script GOT7.” The guilty parties also sent a video message to HBO CEO Richard Plepler that said, “We successfully breached into your huge network…HBO was one of our difficult targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months).” The video letter reportedly includes an ominous score and a demand for money (the amount of the demand was redacted in the video THR received). The hackers say HBO has been their 17th target, with only three victims refusing to meet their demands. Luckily for those of us that hate spoilers and respect privacy, THR has decided not to reveal the contents of any of the materials, including the emails and script summary, as well as marketing and media plans for the show. Phew! Click here to see our predictions for Game of Thrones.

An HBO spokesperson responded to THR‘s request for comment in a statement that reads: “HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised. … We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident. Meanwhile, our dedicated employees continue to focus on delivering the high quality of entertainment and service for which we are known.”

