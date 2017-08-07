Noah Syndergaard went from the baseball field to the battlefield! The New York Mets pitcher was a member of the Lannister army on the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Did you catch him?

If you thought one of the Lannister soldiers looked familiar on the explosive Aug. 6 episode of Game of Thrones, your eyes weren’t deceiving you. One of the soldiers was indeed New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard! Noah, 24, was able to bring his throwing talent to the hit HBO show. His character, who was up against Daenerys’s mighty army, threw a mighty spear that killed a Dothraki soldier. His epic spear toss proved why he’s nicknamed Thor!

In response to someone’s photo of Noah on the show, the pitcher tweeted: “Take that you mean Dothraki # shottotheheart # andyouretoblame.” He later tweeted, “To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! At least I didn’t throw behind him.” It’s unclear if Noah’s character perished in the loot train battle. Given all the fire and destruction Daenerys and Drogon caused, he probably didn’t survive.

Noah’s cameo was confirmed by the New York Post back in March 2017. “I think it’s the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling,” he told Sports Illustrated in April after filming his cameo. He brought along his parents to Spain while he filmed his scene in one day. Noah added his appearance on the show was a “dream come true.”

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

Noah isn’t the first celeb to make a cameo on the show. Ed Sheeran, 26, showed up in the season 7 premiere as a Lannister soldier that Arya comes across while on her way home. Coldplay drummer Will Champion, 39, and rock band Sigur Ros have all appeared on the show.

HollywoodLifers, did you catch Noah’s cameo on Game of Thrones? Let us know!