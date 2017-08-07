‘Game Of Thrones’: The Crazy Jaime & Bran Callback To Season 1 You Totally Missed

Everything is coming full circle on ‘GoT.’ Those last few moments of Jaime Lannister falling deeper into the water during the Aug. 6 episode were a total callback to that game-changing Jaime/Bran scene in the series premiere!

Game of Thrones season 7 is the season of reunions and callbacks. The final moments of the Aug. 6 episode featured a major throwback to the very first episode, as Reddit user caden1011 pointed out. As Jaime fell deeper and deeper into the water, after being pushed off his horse before being burned alive by Drogon, there was a certain irony to Jaime’s plight. After Bran caught Jaime and Cersei having sex in the series premiere, Jaime pushed the boy out of the tower window. The similarities between the two scenes are mind-blowing. Jaime and Bran are falling practically the same way!

Before Jaime pushed Bran, he said to Cersei: “The things I do for love.” One could argue that Jaime’s attempt to kill Daenerys was an act of love towards Cersei. If Daenerys were dead, then Cersei’s Iron Throne drama would be over. Then again, Jaime may have just wanted to continue his Targaryen killing streak. After all, he did kill Daenerys’s father, the Mad King.

Will Jaime survive like Bran did? The Aug. 6 episode ended with fans not knowing whether or not Jaime survived. He didn’t get burned to a crisp, but it won’t be easy for him to reach the surface with one hand while wearing a suit full of armor. If he does survive, will he be a changed man? He just went head-to-head with a dragon and saw the Mother of Dragons for the first time! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

