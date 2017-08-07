Fergie, 42, Looks Incredible In Bikini & Pigtails On Hawaiian Adventure — See Pic

No wonder she makes them boys go loco! Fergie put her bangin’ body on full display while vacationing in Hawaii, soaking up the sun in a tiny black bikini on Aug. 6. Rocking messy pigtails and bright blue aviator shades, she looked hotter than ever!

Fergie, 42, was having a total blast with her girlfriends in Hawaii on Aug. 6, serving up major style cues with her barely-there bikini and mirrored Ray-Ban sunglasses. The “M.I.L.F $” singer was photographed grubbing on some pepperoni pizza and sipping on some cool beverages by the pool, looking carefree as she enjoyed the breathtaking views. Are you getting major FOMO right now or what? With her washboard abs and out-of-this-world cleavage, she definitely turned heads with her stunning makeup-free look and glowing complexion. Fergie was slaying the game, especially with her pigtails and chic jewelry! See pics of all the hottest bikini-clad celebs, right here!

It was revealed in June that Fergie, Ferg is no longer a member of the iconic band Black Eyed Peas. She seems to be enjoying this down-time to the fullest, since she’s got big future plans for her solo career. Fergie was last seen showing off her sexy dance moves while filming a music video for her highly anticipated upcoming album, Double Dutchess, on June 3. Despite the rumors of her feud with BEP, a source close to the group EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “she’ll always be a Pea.” On top of that, Fergie also cleared the air with her own response, revealing she will always support them and that will.i.am, 42, apl.de.ap, 42, Taboo, 42, are her “brothers.”

Fergie has so much to look forward to! She and hubby Josh Duhamel, 44, are still going strong and they’re proud parents of Axl, who turns four later this month. Despite having a full plate, Josh gushed over his wife and revealed how she always puts their precious son first. “The thing that really amazes me about her is her incredible patience and absolute dedication and love for him,” he revealed to AOL in May. “She puts him above anything else.”

