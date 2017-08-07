‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel’s Final 2 Revealed After Heartbreaking Elimination

Warning: if you didn’t watch the first hour of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, get ready to be spoiled!

Following the romantic overnight dates, Rachel Lindsay had one more elimination to make before the final. It all came down to Eric Bigger, 29, Bryan Abasolo, 37, and Peter Kraus, 31. However, only two would go to the final rose ceremony. So, in the middle of a gorgeous winery in Rioja, Spain she came face-to-face with her final three.

First we got a look at Rachel’s overnight dates with both Bryan and Peter, and both just brought her closer to each of them — and she knew she had to send one of them home. “It was the hardest thing for me,” Rachel said about the rose ceremony, admitting she was a mess that day, as this was the rose ceremony that she went home during Nick’s season. “I knew what I was going to do. The over night dates give me the clarity to do that, but you’re never ready for that. You’re never ready to break somebody’s heart.”

While she made it clear to the two men standing in front of her that she needed to follow her heart and that she was looking for a husband and not a boyfriend, it was too tough for her to say goodbye to Peter. She gave Bryan her first rose, and Peter her second. It was absolutely heartbreaking to see Eric go; she told him she did love him, but wasn’t in love with him. And if you have to imagine the perfect goodbye, it was his. He wasn’t rude or angry or harsh; he was thankful he had the chance to know her, and actually thanked her. Talk about a class act.

