Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Romance ‘Fizzling Out’ As He’s Pictured With Katy Perry

Have Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs called it quits? It’s definitely a possibility. After Rob was pictured cozying up to Katy Perry, insiders revealed that his relationship with his fiancee has ‘fizzled out.’

Robert Pattinson, 31, may be moving on. Last weekend Rob was seen having a grand old time with his pal Katy Perry, 32, while out to dinner with her and a few friends at Sunset Tower in Hollywood and now fans are wondering, does that means his fiancee FKA Twigs, 29 is out and Katy is in? Sources told E! News that Rob and FKA may be a thing of the past, as things between the pair, who have been together since 2014 and engaged since 2017, have begun to taper off drastically. Click here to see pics of FKA Twigs.

“He is technically still with FKA Twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last,” the source said. “They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out,” the source said, referencing an interview Rob did with Howard Stern last month. “Katy is very good friends with Rob, but you never know what will happen in the future,” the insider added.

Another source says that the breakup is definitely on its way. “Rob already feels single,” the source told E! News. “He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now.” “They really tried to make it work, and it’s not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything.” It looks like FKA may already have been trying to go public with a split, at least subtly. Last week she shared an Instagram photo without her engagement ring!

The source continued on to say that the relationship has always been a little confusing to those who knew Rob. “No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him,” the source continued. “As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren’t serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.”

However, an insider close to Katy says that she and Rob are really just “good friends,” and there’s no funny business going on there. “Robert is still engaged, and Katy is not at all about to get involved with someone that’s tied down,” the source said. “Not her character.”

As for the big night out, a source told E! News that Katy and Rob had been “flirting” and “laughing” together throughout their whole group dinner. “Katy and Robert were extremely affectionate the entire time at Sunset Tower,” an on-looker said. “She was resting her head on his shoulder, and Robert had his arm around her at the dinner table. Katy kept glaring at Robert while smiling and laughing. They looked like they were dating.”

An eye witness told the outlet that the the actor and singer also went out for a smoking break together — a break that got super cozy. “He held Katy close to his side as they walked out and they stayed out there for about 20 minutes,” they said. “They were cozying up and lounging together while outside. He definitely wasn’t acting engaged, and there was no mention of FKA Twigs the entire dinner. Everyone assumed Katy and Robert were together.”

