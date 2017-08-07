Dean Unglert Should Be The Next ‘Bachelor’

Rachel Lindsay is about to get engaged to the man she fell in love with on ‘The Bachelorette’ — but there’s one man she passed up that’s ready and deserves to find the love of his life: Dean Unglert. He should be the next ‘Bachelor!’

When Rachel Lindsay told Dean Unglert, 26, that she was sending him home, he was shocked and so were we, the viewers. Dean, in a quest to win her heart, had undergone a searing personal visit with his estranged father, Harold “Chip” Unglert, all documented for The Bachelorette audience. He was visibly nervous about bringing Rachel to meet his father, who he hadn’t spoken to in 2 years. Their relationship had deteriorated when his beloved mother died of cancer when Dean was just 14. Her tragic death tore the whole family apart and Dean, for the sake of his building a relationship with Rachel, was trying to repair the damage.

His efforts backfired when his father rejected him one more time and asked he and Rachel to leave, but what Dean demonstrated that day was his willingness to make a commitment to a woman he loved, despite his young age. What we all saw as viewers was a maturity beyond his years and a desire to create his own, healthy romance and family with the right woman. Dean believed that that woman was Rachel and he was willing to go through personal pain to do that.

Dean was also willing to confess that he was falling in love with Rachel and she led him to believe that she felt the same way. No wonder he was devastated when she let him down! But, it’s for all of his willingness to open up his most personal life and go the needed miles to win Rachel’s heart that makes him the perfect candidate to be the next Bachelor.

Dean sincerely wants to find love. He wants to find a wife and he’s ready to do whatever it takes in terms of opening himself up in order to meet that worthy goal. Plus, of course, he’s gorgeous! He’s tall, he’s charming, and he’s telegenic. What more could we hope for in a Bachelor!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dean Unglert should be the next Bachelor? Let me know and come to HollywoodLife.com tonight, at 8 PM ET, for all of our coverage on The Bachelorette finale and the After The Final Rose show.