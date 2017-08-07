Sad News
Exclusive Interview
Danielle Bregoli Reveals Her 4 Dream Vacation Spots: ‘I’m Trying To Go On A Safari, Bitch’
What do you do when you become a viral meme and it suddenly makes you rich and famous? Go on vacation, of course! That’s exactly what ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl Danielle Bregoli plans to do. Here are her 4 top dream vacay spots.
Cash her in Bora Bora, howboudah? Danielle Bregoli, 14, was basically picked out of obscurity by the internet, and now she’s taking full advantage of the good life! Thanks to her newfound fame, she has some baller vacation plans in her future, and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about them! We promise, these are going to make you super jealous. Click here to see pics of Danielle.
The first place Danielle would love to visit is Bora Bora, and she’s planned everything from the acomodations to the to-do list. “Imma get one of those little houses surrounded by water for a weekend and relax next summer,” she explained. However, it’s not all chillin’ and tanning. Danielle wants to be a woman of the world! South Africa is the next stop on her world tour. “I’m tryin’ to go on a safari, b*tch.”
Danielle has developed a taste for the finer things in life, and she wants to know where it comes from. She says she wants to go to Japan because “if the mochi better than Nobu, imma be there.” Last but not least, Danielle is hoping to take a short flight from LA to NYC. “I’m there a lot but always like going and visiting some family,” she explained. We feel you girl!
