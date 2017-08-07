Crop Over Parade Live Stream: Watch Rihanna In Sexy Outfit On Kadooment Day

BRB, currently booking tickets to Barbados. Just kidding — we don’t have that kind of money. Luckily fans can watch Rihanna’s Kadooment Day appearance at the Crop Over Festival using this live stream!

Listen up Crop Over Festival fans, Kadooment Day is finally here! Thousands have gathered in Barbados for the traditional harvest festival, which has early beginnings tied to the sugar cane plantations during the colonial period. If that all sounds boring, you’re incredibly mistaken! The Crop Over Festival makes Coachella and EDC look like child’s play! For starters, it’s three months long (staring in May and ending in August). Plus it’s packed with musical performances, art installations, and vibrant costumes. Rihanna, 29, has already touched down in her home country looking fabulous ahead of Kadooment Day — and she’s ready to party! You seriously don’t want to miss a second of the action, so check out the live stream link below.

The “Sex With Me” singer is already making front page news for her festive costumes. On Aug. 5, she dazzled in a bedazzled gold bikini, complete with feathered wings, jewels, gold chains, and a killer headpiece. Her eye makeup was just as elaborate, rocking metallic silver and aqua blue eyeshadows combined with a smokey eye effect. But wait — the transformation doesn’t end there! The following day Rihanna underwent a complete makeover, dying her hair a vibrant neon blue from root to tip. It’s obvious that the negative comments from body shamers back in LA haven’t followed her to Barbados, because she’s been flaunting her curves in sexy mini shorts!

We can’t wait to see what the pop star has in store later on today! What will she wear? Will she perform? Who will she be partying with? So far we haven’t seen new boyfriend Hassan Jameel on the trip, and it’s because she’d rather let loose with her friends and family, as opposed to taking care of him and making sure he’s having a good time. Sometimes significant others are too much responsibility!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch the live stream to catch Kadooment Day? Let us know!